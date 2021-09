HOW IT STARTED: Biden says he would ‘shut down the virus, not the country’ during the final presidential debate.

—Business Insider, October 22nd, 2020.

How it’s going: Nearly 70% of Americans think things are bad in US: poll.

—The New York Post, yesterday.

American voters failed to heed former President Obama’s most important warning, as quoted by the Politico last year: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.”