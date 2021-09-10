September 10, 2021

GIVEN THE BLATANT FBI MISCONDUCT NEEDED TO BRING CHARGES, THIS WAS THE RIGHT OUTCOME: Chinese researcher accused of spying under DOJ initiative acquitted of all charges.

“[E]ven viewing all the evidence in the light most favorable to the government, no rational jury could conclude that defendant acted with a scheme to defraud NASA” in failing to disclose his affiliation with the Beijing University of Technology to UTK, U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan wrote in the decision. The judge added “there was no evidence presented that defendant ever collaborated with a Chinese university in conducting his NASA-funded research, or used facilities, equipment, or funds from a Chinese university in the course of such research.”

Will there be consequences for this misbehavior? Will anyone be charged, or even fired?

And will the University of Tennessee give him his job back? I think it should.