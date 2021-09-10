September 10, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Joe Biden Makes Me Wish I Hadn’t Take the Vaccine. “I chose to get vaccinated, but I’d never want anyone to get vaccinated against their will—which is essentially what Biden is proposing here. Maybe people will still technically have a choice, but who wants to choose between employment or vaccination? No one should have to be put in that position.”

Paula Bolyard: The Dirty Little Secret About Biden’s Vaccine Mandate That No One Wants to Talk About. “While I’d love to believe that Americans will finally rise up and say ‘enough is enough,’ there’s a problem: Americans want a vaccine mandate. In fact, millions of our fellow citizens have been begging the government to force shots into all our arms.”

Stacey Lennox: Why Does the U.S. Ignore Data on Kids and COVID-19 From Other Nations? “The CDC owes parents the data to make appropriate risk-based decisions for their children before getting them vaccinated.”

Yours Truly: You Say Tornado, I Say Trunalimunumaprzure: Embarrassed Biden Aides Put Boss on ‘Mute.’