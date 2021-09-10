September 10, 2021

HMM: Yale study identifies those at risk of breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, looked at around 1,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients admitted to the Yale New Haven Health System between March and July this year. Only 54 of those admissions were fully vaccinated, affirming the strong protection vaccines offer against severe COVID-19.

Of those 54 fully vaccinated patients, around half were completely asymptomatic, having been admitted to hospital for other reasons and their COVID-19 status only being picked up through incidental SARS-CoV-2 testing. Fourteen patients ended up critically ill, requiring oxygen support, and four ended up in intensive care. Three of these patients ultimately died from COVID-19.

The median age of those 14 severely ill COVID-19 patients was 80, and several pre-existing co-morbidities were noted in the study. Twelve of those patients were suffering cardiovascular disease, nine were overweight, seven had diabetes and seven had some kind of pre-existing lung disease.