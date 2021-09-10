September 10, 2021

HMM: Major study finds convalescent plasma doesn’t help seriously ill COVID-19 patients. “A major study has found that convalescent plasma does not reduce the risk of intubation or death for COVID-19 patients. However, the study also revealed that the antibody profile in the blood of people who have had the virus is extremely variable and this may modify the response to the treatment. . . . ‘These findings may explain the apparent conflicting results between randomized trials showing no benefit, and observational studies showing better outcomes with higher titre products relative to low titre products.'”

Well, we have the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies now anyway.