September 9, 2021

WHITE HOUSE TO WITHDRAW BIDEN’S PRO-GUN CONTROL ATF NOMINEE DAVID CHIPMAN AMID BIPARTISAN PUSHBACK.

The White House is reportedly planning to withdraw David Chipman’s nomination to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) amid pushback from Republicans and uncertain support among Democrats.

President Joe Biden’s pick has been marred with issues, including pushing questionable claims about the Waco operation on a Reddit thread in an effort to back restrictions against “so-called assault rifles,” as the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. He also allegedly made a racist comment about black ATF agents.

Chipman backed various gun control measures on that Reddit thread and was described by CNN as a “fierce advocate for gun control.” He is currently a senior policy advisor at the gun control group Giffords. The Washington Post and Politico both reported that the administration plans to withdraw Chipman’s nomination.