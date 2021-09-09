September 9, 2021

TIMELINE OF BIDEN’S ABORTION REVERSALS: Who said this in 1994? “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” Yes, that was then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE). That’s just a small slice of the much larger story of what Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS), calls the “moral collapse” of Joe Biden.

What appears to be the key turning point came during the last two years of the Reagan presidency during Biden’s preparing for his first disastrous run for the White House. When that blew up, Biden salved his wounded pride by destroying Judge Robert Bork:

“1986: Senator Biden told the Catholic Diocese Newspaper, ‘Abortion is wrong from the moment of conception.’ NBC News also reported that he ‘seemed to offer the National Conference of Catholic Bishops moral support in pushing for limits, noting that the most effective pro-life groups are those who keep trying to push back the frontier.’ Speaking of that frontier, Senator Biden said, ‘I think medical science is moving the frontier back so that by the year 2000, we’re going to have more and more pressure, and rightfully so in my view, of moving back further and further the circumstances under which an abortion can be had.’

“1987: After a scandal erupted over Biden’s use of a British politician’s speech, he withdrew from the race for the 1988 Democratic Party presidential nomination. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden orchestrates the effort to reject President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of a conservative legal scholar, Judge Robert Bork, to the Supreme Court. Biden facilitates the opposition to Bork, citing the need to defend abortion rights and other court precedents.”

It’s lengthy and detailed, but Mohler’s timeline is a sobering reminder that Biden’s corruption and hypocrisy have been there for all to see for decades.