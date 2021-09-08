September 8, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Admits Someone Pulls His Strings: ‘I’m Supposed to Stop and Walk Out of the Room.’

Earlier: “When Biden gives public remarks, some White House staffers will either mute him or turn off his remarks, according to White House officials. It’s not that they’re indifferent to what their boss has to say. Indeed, their livelihoods are directly invested in it. Rather, they’re filled with anxiety that he’s going to take questions from the press and veer off the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging.”