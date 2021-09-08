September 8, 2021

“ORANGE HANGOVER:” CNN Spent Most of the Summer Below One Million Viewers.

While Fox News and MSNBC miss Trump and the topics he generated, neither network is soulless in his absence. MSNBC is still the whiskey to the mainstream media’s coverage, mirroring their talking points more animatedly. Fox News is the alternative to ABC, NBC, CBS, the New York Times, and social media.

Meanwhile, CNN now has no identity. Who is CNN right now? Their hosts and executives haven’t told us — they don’t know. For the first quarter of Biden’s reign, CNN focused its attention on Tucker Carlson. Carlson is the biggest star in cable news, by a lot. However, he’s not a politician — his impact is minimal compared to elected officials. So, of course, CNN’s Tucker-focused programming failed quickly and badly.