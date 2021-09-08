September 8, 2021

JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT:

First, a stern reply to people who believe our institutions have lost faith in our fundamental ideals and principles.

They didn’t lose it. They threw it away.

It’s odd when the paper of record is simultaneously a parody account.

Makes you wonder why the chaplains didn’t ease into it gradually, appointing a Deist first. It also makes you wonder whether the Times, or the chaplains, believe that atheism is the same as “religiously nonaffiliated.”

But I’m sure everyone else in Harvard is deeply devoted to the fundamental concepts of Western Civ and does their best to carry them forward into the next generation. Well, maybe not the English department, which will probably decide to dump the usual texts and teach the oral traditions of Madagascar. For those students who increasingly identify as “liking stories” but are “literacy nonaffliated.”