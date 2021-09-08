September 8, 2021

LOCKDOWN CASUALTIES, I SUSPECT: COVID doesn’t account for troubling trend of unexplained US deaths. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, deaths attributed to many other health conditions have spiked in the U.S.: Alzheimer’s, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, for example, have killed far more Americans than would be expected in a pre-pandemic year.”

I’m pretty sure we’re going to find that the pandemic response killed more people than the pandemic did. That would look bad, though, so the obvious solution — hinted at in this article — is just to call deaths from pandemic responses Covid deaths too. Problem solved!