September 8, 2021

NICE. DOES THIS MEAN MY BETA PROGRAM WILL START SOON? SpaceX Produces 5,000 Starlink Dishes Per Week, But Plans a Production Boost. “The company currently has over 600,000 pre-orders for Starlink. So producing only 5,000 dishes per week means SpaceX would need more than two years to address its backlog. Waiting that long would be especially painful for prospective Starlink users since many are saddled with unbearably slow internet speeds. The good news is that SpaceX plans on increasing the 5,000-dish capacity by ‘multiples’ in the coming months, according to Johnsen’s remarks at the conference.”