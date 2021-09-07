September 7, 2021

THE HONEYMOON IS OVER:

● Shot: Biden says allies are not questioning US credibility.



—Nikkei Asia, August 21st.

● Chaser: Afghanistan crisis: How Europe’s relationship with Joe Biden turned sour.

—The BBC, September 3rd.

● Hangover: “How Others See Us.”

Boris Johnson has been told to order a “complete overhaul of Whitehall” so that Britain can fill the void of global leadership left by the US.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defence select committee, said the withdrawal from Afghanistan raised the prospect that terrorism would “once again be allowed to thrive and the limits of UK and western influence exposed”.

The Tory MP noted that with America’s new “isolationist policy,” it was “a dangerous geopolitical turning point”.

He added: “If Britain wants to fill that void – as we should do – it will require a complete overhaul of Whitehall, upgrade of our strategic thinking, our foreign policy output and our ability to lead.”

* * * * * * * *

The Brits are correct that the Biden administration’s incompetence has created a power vacuum, but the idea that they will be the ones to fill it seems much too optimistic.”