September 7, 2021

EXCUSE ME STEWARDESS, I SPEAK TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE: Confused Joe Biden Doesn’t Think Tornadoes Are Called Tornadoes Anymore. “While it’s unclear exactly what the President was trying to say, it seems he is confusing a derecho that swept across the city of Nevada, Iowa in August of 2020 with not-tornado tornadoes that struck the states of Nevada and Iowa. Surely, the President knows that Nevada is not in the middle of the country, right? In any case, to clear things up: Tornadoes are still tornadoes and Derechos are still Derechos. Nevada is not in the middle of the country, but Nevada, Iowa is. Predictably, Biden’s gaffe drew a quick reaction from meteorologists and residents in the states Biden mentioned as reporters and members of Congress piled on.”