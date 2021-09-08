September 8, 2021

BLOWBACK: Kamala-Backed Bail Fund Freed Alleged Domestic Abuser Now Charged With Murder. “A bail fund promoted by Vice President Kamala Harris freed an alleged domestic abuser just weeks before police arrested him again for murder. Minneapolis police arrested George Howard on Aug. 29 after the career criminal allegedly shot 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz to death following a road rage incident. Roughly three weeks earlier, the Minnesota Freedom Fund bailed out Howard following a domestic violence charge, the group confirmed in a statement.”

Plus: “Just a fraction of the bail money, however, was used to release protesters and rioters.”