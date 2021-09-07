September 7, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

Shot: Is Anyone Willing To Call The Top Of The Everything Bubble?

Are there any limits on irrationality? Apparently not. But there are still limits in the real world and central bank liquidity is distorting the real world, not just the imaginary world.

At the grave risk of twisting in the wind as the S&P 500 goes to 5,000, 10,000 and 100,000, let’s call September 2021 the top of the Everything Bubble. Can extremes become too extreme to continue higher? We’re about to find out.