September 7, 2021

TALIBAN ANNOUNCE NEW GOVERNMENT FOR AFGHANISTAN:

The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an “Islamic Emirate”.

The new cabinet is made up of senior Taliban figures, some of whom are notorious for attacks on US and Nato forces over the last two decades.

It will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the movement’s founders, who is on a UN blacklist.

The interior minister is the feared FBI-wanted leader of the Haqqani militant group, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan more than three weeks ago, ousting the previous elected leadership.

The announcement of the acting cabinet is a key step in the formation of a Taliban government. The new leadership will face significant challenges, not least stabilising the country’s economy.