BYRON YORK: TWO AWKWARD QUESTIONS ABOUT AFGHAN REFUGEES: “Biden administration officials are proud of their effort to airlift about 118,000 Afghans, plus somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 U.S. citizens, from the Kabul airport in the final days of the president’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. But still unanswered are two key questions. One, who did we leave behind? And two, who did we bring out? The administration would prefer you did not ask those questions.”