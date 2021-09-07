September 7, 2021
ROGER KIMBALL: ‘Adults,’ ‘Progress,’ and Disaster. “Historians will look back at the Great Afghan Fumble of 2021 and say it was there and then that the United States took a large public step towards its own diminishment.”
