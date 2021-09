THE FALL OF KABUL: A Complete Death of Hope. “The Australians are our friends and they fought with us. They too share our humiliation, but as you can see in the report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation program, 4 Corners – they are also angry at what the USA did. They should be. We all should be.”

But there’s this: Blinken Denies Taliban Holding Americans in Afghanistan ‘Hostage.’ How much confidence does a Blinken denial instill?