September 7, 2021

HIGH NOONAN: Peggy Noonan “doesn’t mention her support for Biden in her September 2020 Wall Street Journal column when the choice was between Biden and Trump. Conrad Black observed that Noonan had gone full metal-jacket for Biden. Black’s column has stood the test of time. Noonan’s is already obsolete. Noonan is a sore subject of long standing with me. She makes my skin crawl…Having turned on George W. Bush, Noonan moved on to support the election of Barack Obama later that year. Noonan all but endorsed Obama in her 2008 column ‘Obama and the runaway train.’ The anti-Bush and pro-Obama columns fit neatly together.”