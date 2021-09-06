September 6, 2021
GIVEN HOW THINGS ARE GOING THIS ISN’T MUCH OF A SHOCK: Newsweek: Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Election Poll.
Related: Biden’s standing among Americans nosedives in wake of rocky Afghanistan exit, COVID surge.
