September 6, 2021

GIVEN HOW THINGS ARE GOING THIS ISN’T MUCH OF A SHOCK: Newsweek: Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden in 2024 Election Poll.

Related: Biden’s standing among Americans nosedives in wake of rocky Afghanistan exit, COVID surge.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:25 pm
