September 6, 2021

ANN ALTHOUSE: “I support abortion rights, but there’s something terribly wrong about exulting over the partisan advantages to be wrung from abortion as a political issue. Yay, for us! Rainbows! It’s a grim matter of death and destruction. It’s in horrible taste — at the very least — to say after all the suffering in Afghanistan and from covid, the hurricane, and the fires, it’s so great to get back to good old abortion, where we can stir up the old-time hysteria and rile up the voters the way we’ve been doing it for 50 years.”

Hey, it’s worked for them. Plus, a noble but doomed effort to parse Kathleen Parker’s biblical imagery.