September 6, 2021
DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Coyote tried to drag off 2-year-old girl in Arlington, attacked another: Same animal suspected in both attacks, police say.
Two toddlers were attacked by a coyote in separate incidents in Arlington, officials say.
The first attack was reported at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday when a 2-year-old girl in her Epping Street yard was approached, bitten on the back and dragged by a coyote.
About 10 minutes later another 2-year-old female was approached by the coyote in her yard in Summer Hill Circle and scratched. . . .
Arlington is about 7 miles northwest of Boston.
Officials believe that the same coyote was involved in both incidents. They are now trying to locate the coyote.
Last month a 5-year-old boy was playing in a sandbox on Cutler Hill Road in Arlington when he was bitten by a coyote.
See, they’re not afraid of people because nobody shoots them.