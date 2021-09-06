September 6, 2021

DAVID BARON, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Coyote tried to drag off 2-year-old girl in Arlington, attacked another: Same animal suspected in both attacks, police say.

Two toddlers were attacked by a coyote in separate incidents in Arlington, officials say.

The first attack was reported at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday when a 2-year-old girl in her Epping Street yard was approached, bitten on the back and dragged by a coyote.

About 10 minutes later another 2-year-old female was approached by the coyote in her yard in Summer Hill Circle and scratched. . . .

Arlington is about 7 miles northwest of Boston.

Officials believe that the same coyote was involved in both incidents. They are now trying to locate the coyote.

Last month a 5-year-old boy was playing in a sandbox on Cutler Hill Road in Arlington when he was bitten by a coyote.