September 6, 2021

OUT ON A LIMB: Rolling Stone’s ivermectin fiction shows why Republicans don’t trust media.

It isn’t just one article — it’s the entire media eco-system that article like that create: Drew Holden: “We’ve got to talk about the Rolling Stone ivermectin article. Turns out the story about rural hospitals so flooded with ODs that they couldn’t treat other patients was made up, entirely invented. A lot of people took the bait, and I’ve got the screenshots.”

Of course, satire is always welcome. Such as this example from America’s Newspaper of Record: Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby.