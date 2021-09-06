September 6, 2021

THAT’S WHAT XI SAID: John Kerry echoes China’s argument that human rights sanctions threaten climate talks.

But then, as Richard Fernandez asks: Does China Really Believe in ‘Climate Change?’ “In fact, China insisted that it needed more coal-fired power plants for economic and energy security reasons…One of the things the Chinese coal plants run are factories making solar panels for the West. As the WSJ wrote, Behind the rise of U.S. solar power lies a mountain of Chinese coal.”