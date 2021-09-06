September 6, 2021

DON SURBER: The spoiled brat left gets a comeuppance in Texas.

Scott Dworkin, who helped organize the resistance and a couple of impeachments, tweeted, “Lt. Col. Vindman is a patriot. Anyone saying differently is a traitor.”

Disagreement is now treason in the eyes of the American left. Of course, anything they dislike is treason or fascist or white supremacist. Actual treason — say surrendering a country after we’ve won a war– does not meet their definition of treason.

It is the finality of his statement that smacks of Veruca Salt.