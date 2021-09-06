September 6, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Time’s Up Implodes, Celebrities Flee Disgraced Women’s Rights Group.

The organization’s woes have been easy to see for some time. The group championed the weak sexual abuse allegation against Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 but refused to back Tara Reade after she accused Joe Biden of a decades old sexual assault charge.

Time’s Up’s financial picture also drew scrutiny, a story the press gave only rudimentary coverage.

In 2020 the organization failed to throw its weight behind the HBO Max documentary “On the Record.” The feature detailed the sexual assault allegations against music mogul Russell Simmons, with [Oprah] Winfrey personally withdrawing support for the project.

The far-Left Hollywood Reporter’s take on the matter proved eye-opening.

Time’s Up, the influential anti-sexual harassment organization in which Winfrey is a founding donor, seemed to side with the mogul.