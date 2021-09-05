September 5, 2021

#METOO STOPPED MATTERING THE DAY GROPEY JOE BIDEN WAS NOMINATED: Eva Longoria, Shonda Rhimes and Jurnee Smollett Exit Time’s Up Board in Mass Exodus.

The nonprofit group, which was created three years ago to protect and support survivors of sexual assault amid the growing #MeToo era, has been besieged over the past month since it was revealed that its leadership had been working with ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to mitigate accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The revelations led to the resignations last month of board chairwoman Roberta Kaplan and CEO Tina Tchen. Bandele, previously the group’s chief operating officer, has been tasked with building back up the organization, which has been harshly criticized for prioritizing its connections with powerful people rather than the well-being of survivors.

Jurnee Smollett is Jussie’s sister: “‘It’s been f***ing painful,’ she says, choosing her words carefully, ‘one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced — to love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating. I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic. But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother,’” she said last year.