September 7, 2021

BOOK UPDATE: I am still reading parts of Built from Broken: A Science-Based Guide to Healing Painful Joints, Preventing Injuries, and Rebuilding Your Body and trying to take the advice. The book said if injured to try taking a walk everyday so I have done a daily walk for three days. I cut out the yoga and barre classes this week and went to a manual myofascial release session and focused on a few exercises from the book and am about 90 percent better. Most of my problems are repetitive use injuries from working out and sitting too much. My next step is to get my posture evaluated as the book suggests and hopefully, this will help with the other 10%. (Bumped)