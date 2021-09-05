«
»

September 5, 2021

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*CK THINGS UP: Howie Carr: Joe Biden craps out on Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida response.

It’s Weekend at Biden’s, and what a busy time it’s been for Dementia Joe.

Presiding over the most humiliating military and foreign policy disaster in U.S. history, massive inflation, supply-chain breakdowns and COVID cluelessness — and those are the highlights of his feckless administration.

What makes Biden’s hologram presidency so … special is that Dementia Joe can always cut directly to the heart of an issue, as he did in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

All dialogue guaranteed verbatim.

Ouch.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:36 am
