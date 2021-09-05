September 5, 2021

WHY IS SILICON VALLEY SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? DailyMail.com wins apology from Facebook for AI fail that labelled website’s news video of black men being harassed and arrested as ‘primates.’

Facebook has issued a public apology to DailyMail.com and MailOnline for adding an AI-generated label of ‘primates’ to a news video from the website that featured black men.

A Facebook spokesman admitted the error was ‘unacceptable’ on Saturday, telling DailyMail.com: ‘We apologize to anyone who may have seen these offensive recommendations and to the Daily Mail for its content being subject to it.’

‘This was an algorithmic error on Facebook and did not reflect the content of the Daily Mail’s post,’ the company admitted.

At issue is a news video that the Mail posted to Facebook on June 27, 2020 which depicts a white man appearing to harass a black man and calling the police on him.