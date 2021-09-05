September 5, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Indiana’s Jersey Miscue Caps Blowout Season-Opening Loss. “[T]he season opener between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana—or should I say, Indinia. Hoosiers running back David Holloman was given a jersey with a glaring spelling error, or perhaps some sort of misguided shoutout for Tony Award-winning actress Idina Menzel. The error added insult to injury in what was a rough day for Indiana. Iowa raced out to an early 14-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and built it up to 31-3 by halftime. The second half played out to a stalemate, with a final score of 34-6.”