September 5, 2021

I’ll TAKE QUESTIONS FROM 1933 FOR 500 REICHMARKS, ALEX: Could a left-wing coalition end up running Germany?

In practice however it would prove difficult for any of the mainstream parties to co-operate with Die Linke if the latter insist even on some of their core policies. Laschet was right to point to their stance towards Nato. The party openly declare it a ‘relic of the Cold War’ and demand ‘its dissolution and replacement with a collective security system which includes Russia and makes disarmament its central aim’. This would allow neither the Greens to pursue their ‘more principled’ foreign policy towards Russia nor would it allow the SPD to honor their ‘unnegotiable’ commitment to Germany’s Nato membership.