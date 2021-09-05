September 5, 2021

THESE GUYS ARE FILLING US WITH CONFIDENCE IN THEIR COMPETENCE: Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb: Actually, it may be that the first two vaccine doses end up functioning as only one dose. “Gottlieb is a member of Pfizer’s board of directors so you’re welcome to discount his arguments in favor of booster shots if you like. But he’s only saying here what Fauci and eminent immunologists like Stanley Plotkin have said elsewhere lately. It’s not unusual for people to need three doses of a vaccine rather than two in order to build durable immune memory against a particular virus. And there was no way to know up front how many doses it would take of a novel vaccine like the mRNA platform to instill durable protection from a novel virus like SARS-CoV-2. Although I don’t recall many, or really any, warnings from Fauci, Gottlieb, and the rest earlier this year that three doses was a strong possibility.”

