September 4, 2021

LAST YEAR, THE NFL’S RATINGS DECLINED SEVEN PERCENT DURING THEIR COVID-HIT REGULAR SEASON.

How to recover viewers this year? Go full Leeroy Jenkins! NFL Will Permit Far Left Slogans on Helmets, Uniforms, and Even in the Endzones for the 2021 Season.

What could go wrong? NBA Ratings Have Plummeted Since 2019 More Than You Think. “While cord-cutting has hurt all TV programs, the NBA is in a league all its own. TV numbers are already down, thus when a brand then tells half the country they are racist criminals, maybe even terrorists, its viewers leave, sinking that number even further.”