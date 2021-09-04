September 4, 2021

THE DEMOCRATS DAMNED BIDEN BY IMPEACHING TRUMP:

Tying international aide and military assistance to a presidential favor is what precipitated Donald Trump’s impeachment. It should now lead to the impeachment of Joe Biden in the House, even if Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has shot down the idea should the GOP regain control of the Senate.

These are the consequences Joe Biden’s party has reaped — the eventual impeachment of every president going forward should the opposing party control the House. The Democrats are going to have to live with their actions, norms be damned, as they were warned. Joe Biden really shouldn’t be impeached for the conditions he set on that phone call, but that no longer matters. The game has new rules, and he is going to be made to play by them.

Should Biden be impeached over that phone call, or more appropriately for the avoidable deaths of 13 Americans, the most in a single day in Afghanistan since 2011, his party and their media allies will surely call it a sham and a political stunt. However, they won’t be able to say they weren’t warned.