September 3, 2021
FYI, STILL LIKING THE SPACEX STARLINK SERVICE: Here’s a speed test from just seconds ago:
I get occasional brief dropouts or slowdowns, but honestly fewer than with Comcast. And the speeds are much better than Comcast.
