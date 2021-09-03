«
»

September 3, 2021

FYI, STILL LIKING THE SPACEX STARLINK SERVICE: Here’s a speed test from just seconds ago:

I get occasional brief dropouts or slowdowns, but honestly fewer than with Comcast. And the speeds are much better than Comcast.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:29 pm
