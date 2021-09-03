September 3, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Half A Million Fewer Jobs Than Expected.

The economy added just 235,000 jobs in August, “a big miss,” “a disappointment,” and “terrible news” for the country.

This was nearly half a million jobs below economists’ expectations, meaning the economy added 70 percent fewer jobs than expected.

3,000 construction jobs and 28,500 retail jobs were lost in August.

No leisure and hospitality jobs were added last month, even though this is a time when the industry should be surging back.

All of this was foreseeable, and in fact all of it was foreseen.

