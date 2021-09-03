«
»

September 3, 2021

MATT TAIBBI: NPR Trashes Free Speech. A Brief Response. “In an irony only public radio could miss, ‘On the Media’ hosts an hour on the perils of ‘free speech absolutism’ without interviewing a defender of free speech.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:26 am
