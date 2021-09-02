September 2, 2021

LEFTY “CHELSEA” MANNING GOES AFTER GLENN GREENWALD BECAUSE HE’S NO LONGER TOEING THE LEFTY LINE, GREENWALD RESPONDS: All Communications Between Myself and Chelsea Manning Since 2016: to Debunk Her Innuendo.. “Despite my not having said a single word to her since 2018, the whistleblower today claimed she’s ‘terrified’ of me, implying serious personal abuse. See for yourself.”

This is the last, saddest, effort to launch a #MeToo campaign — a transwoman against a gay man, with no more evidence than Christine Blasey Ford. But then both she and “Chelsea” are just leftist tools.