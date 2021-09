HE HAS PICKED HIS ENEMIES: Joe Biden Threatens to Fight Texas Harder Than He Ever Fought the Taliban.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Bridget Phetasy is right. Red states that have been getting a lot of blue-state refugees all need to pass legislation that will discourage immigration.