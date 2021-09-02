September 2, 2021

«
DISPATCHES FROM MY HOMETOWN: Watch stunning video of a tornado ripping across New Jersey.

Jaw-dropping videos emerged on social media on Wednesday night amid a “historical flood and tornado event” in New Jersey.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed the Northeast on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that a “large and destructive tornado was observed over Beverly in Burlington County,” NJ.com reports. Several videos apparently showed a tornado passing over the Burlington-Bristol Bridge, though NJ.com writes it “might not have touched down to become an official tornado.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:30 pm
