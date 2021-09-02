«
September 2, 2021

RELIGION FOR THE IRRELIGIOUS:

But it’s not science. As Isaac Asimov once wrote, the chief characteristic of the religion of science is that it works. That’s hardly the case here. Joe Rogan appears to have had a mild case of Covid, and is recovering nicely, which is in fact the norm. Rogan figured that if he got it, he’d be one of the vast majority whose cases are mild or asymptomatic, and he figured right. Science!

Now, with all the hysteria, it becomes a big deal and Rogan can say, I stood where no man goes, and conquered demon foes!

But in the press, knowledge and reason change like the season. A jester’s promenade.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:23 pm
