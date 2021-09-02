September 2, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Raunchy Simpsons prank pulled at school board meeting.

An age-old prank was successfully pulled off in a moment that no one saw coming — or even recognized in the moment.

It happened during the latest meeting of Virginia’s Henrico School Board on Aug. 26, led by Chair Roscoe D. Cooper III. As public board meetings go, Cooper invited a pre-submitted list of town residents to speak on current issues affecting their community. As names are called, the person may approach the podium and share their comments.

But this recent meeting included an unusual number of names apparently absent on that day. Cooper announced the names carefully: Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Suk Mahdik, Ophelia McCaulk, Don Kedick and Wayne Kuhr.

Had the Cooper perhaps read the list a bit faster, he might have realized the prank afoot.

Lucky for those of us outside the New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium in Richmond last Thursday, the Henrico School Board films their meetings for posterity.