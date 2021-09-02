September 2, 2021
THIS IS CNN: Don Lemon: ‘Stop beating up’ on Biden admin over Afghanistan, ‘We don’t know’ if we left Americans behind.
Just think of Lemon as a Democratic Party operative with a Chyron, and it all makes sense.
Evergreen:
