September 2, 2021

THIS IS CNN: Don Lemon: ‘Stop beating up’ on Biden admin over Afghanistan, ‘We don’t know’ if we left Americans behind.

Just think of Lemon as a Democratic Party operative with a Chyron, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:


Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:00 pm
