September 2, 2021

SO MUCH OF OUR DECADENT CULTURE IS, WHICH IS WHY IT’S DECADENT: Amherst College’s insane COVID rules are all about upper-class virtue-signaling. “Years ago, I remember reading about a hostel in Bangkok that allows tourists to experience a taste of prison life. Upon entering guests are “booked,” complete with mug shots. They sleep behind bars and are subject to a strict curfew. Even their bathrooms are shared. A night at the Sook Station runs about $50. Meanwhile, tuition, room and board at Amherst run about $77,000 a year. I can’t help but think that parents could save a lot of money sending Dylan and Heather to Thailand this fall. For the price of two semesters of ersatz imprisonment at the famously selective liberal-arts college, their kids could enjoy four years at the Sook. I bet the food is better.”