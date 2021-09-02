September 2, 2021

THAT’S NOT ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Cinderella’ review: A horrid fake-feminist adaptation nobody asked for.

Writer-director Kay Cannon has shattered Cinderella’s glass slipper. And we the audience are forced to walk across the shards barefoot. Yes, the new ‘Cinderella’ movie — out Friday on Amazon Prime — is that excruciating.

The rotten revamp is pseudo-feminist claptrap that begs us to feel empowered when Ella’s (Camila Cabello) evil stepmother, now named Vivian (Idina Menzel), confides to her stepdaughter that she is a classically trained pianist who never got to play professionally. So, she’s a cruel parent because she didn’t become Liberace? Brave!

The Queen (Minnie Driver), meanwhile, keeps complaining that her “voice has been completely silenced” by her husband the King (Pierce Brosnan). How is this serious marital issue resolved? During the grand finale, the Queen yells, “you’re wrong!” at his majesty and gets applauded by her subjects. Groundbreaking!

When Cinderella marries Prince Robert (Nicholas Galitzine) — I’m sorry I’ve just spoiled this centuries-old fairytale — she refuses to be called a princess.

Pandering nonsense.