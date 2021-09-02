«
»

September 2, 2021

MY HEART BREAKS: Taliban fighters upset, feel betrayed that US military left non-working helicopters: report.

Meanwhile the Biden Administration is scrubbing federal websites of information about what was left behind.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:45 am
