HANDILY: How Joe Rogan defeated Covid. “Turns out I got Covid. We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of adds — monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pac, Prednisone, everything, and I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row and so here we are on Wednesday and I feel great. I only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. But, Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday. And today, I feel good.”